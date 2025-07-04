Vault Minerals Extends Drone Data Contract

Vault Minerals (ASX:VAU) has signed an 18-month contract with RocketDNA’s (ASX:RKT) subsidiary for the continued provision of integrated aerial data at the King of the Hills (KOTH) gold operation in Western Australia. The contract is valued at an estimated $705,000 and is expected to generate approximately $470,000 in annual recurring revenue. Vault Minerals’ Leonora operations include the King of the Hills open pit and underground mines, the Darlot satellite underground mine, and the KOTH processing facility.

The new agreement expands upon RocketDNA’s existing drone service provision, incorporating the company’s latest remote autonomous drone capabilities and automated data processing workflows. These technologies will be deployed alongside RocketDNA’s proprietary SiteTube platform, with operational support delivered both on-site and remotely from the company’s hubs in Perth and Adelaide.

RocketDNA CEO Christopher Clarke stated that the contract reflects Vault’s confidence in the company’s services and marks a milestone in integrating remote autonomous operations into daily mining workflows. “We’re proud to deliver both boots-on-the-ground and remote capabilities that improve safety, consistency, and site-wide data intelligence,” Clarke said.

RocketDNA is a multinational drone-based data service and technology provider specialising in aerial surveying, mapping, security, surveillance, and asset inspection for enterprise clients. Vault Minerals is focused on gold mining operations in the Leonora region of Western Australia.