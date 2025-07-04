Monadelphous Secures New Contracts Over $100 Million

Monadelphous Group Limited has announced it has been awarded new contracts valued at over $100 million. The contracts include work with Technip Energies for multidisciplinary services related to the hook-up and commissioning of Shell’s Crux platform. This platform is situated 620 kilometres north-east of Broome, Western Australia, and approximately 160 kilometres from Shell’s Prelude floating liquefied natural gas facility. Monadelphous is an Australian engineering group providing construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

The work on Shell’s Crux platform is anticipated to be completed by late next year. This project will involve a range of services to ensure the successful integration and operational readiness of the offshore facility. Securing this contract underscores Monadelphous’ expertise in providing essential services to major energy projects in the region.

Additionally, Monadelphous’ fabrication services business, Inteforge, has secured a two-year extension to its master goods agreement with Origin Energy. This extension will see Inteforge continue supplying wellsite equipment for Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) in Queensland. Inteforge, as part of Monadelphous, has been a supplier of packaged and modularised equipment to Origin since 2015.

These new contracts and the extension of the agreement with Origin Energy reflect Monadelphous’s ongoing contribution to key projects in the oil and gas sector, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of engineering and construction services in Australia.