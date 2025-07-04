Santos Inks LNG Supply Deal with QatarEnergy

Santos, an Australian energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration and production, has announced a new midterm LNG supply agreement with QatarEnergy Trading. The agreement commits Santos to supply approximately 0.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per annum to QatarEnergy Trading for a period of two years. Santos focuses on exploring, developing, producing, and marketing natural gas and crude oil. With operations across Australia, Asia, and the Americas, it supplies energy to homes and businesses worldwide.

The contract represents a significant development for Santos, allowing the company to leverage its flexible LNG portfolio. This deal ensures a steady supply of LNG to QatarEnergy Trading, contributing to global energy markets. The agreement underscores the growing demand for LNG and Santos’s role as a key player in the international energy landscape.

Santos chief executive Kevin Gallagher commented on the agreement, stating that it “reinforces our ability to leverage our flexible LNG portfolio to achieve great outcomes for Santos and our customers.” The company aims to solidify its position in the global LNG market, enhancing its ability to deliver value to shareholders and meet the increasing energy needs of its customers. The agreement is set to commence imminently.