Hot Stocks: Neurizon Therapeutics, Liontown Resources, HMC Capital

Neurizon enters global licensing agreement with Elanco
Neurizon Therapeutics (ASX:NUZ)
has signed an exclusive global licensing agreement with Elanco Animal Health, granting Neurizon access to Elanco’s intellectual property and extensive preclinical and manufacturing data for Monepantel — the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Neurizon’s lead therapy, NUZ-001. The deal significantly accelerates Neurizon’s regulatory and commercial pathway for treating ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases, while reducing development costs. Under the agreement, Neurizon will make a nominal upfront payment, pay regulatory and commercialisation milestones totalling up to US$80m, and provide tiered single-digit royalties on future global net sales. A long-term supply agreement for GMP-compliant Monepantel is also being negotiated, expected to be finalised in H2 CY2025.
Liontown announces CFO and COO departures, names new COO
Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR)
has announced significant leadership changes, with CFO Jon Latto and COO Adam Smits stepping down. Graeme Pettit, the company’s Head of Finance, will act as interim CFO from 14 July 2025, while a formal search for a permanent CFO is underway. Ryan Hair, currently CEO of Covalent Lithium, will become COO on 11 August 2025, bringing more than 30 years of experience in mining and project delivery. The company praised both outgoing executives for their roles in establishing financial stability and successfully commissioning the Kathleen Valley Lithium Operation. CEO Tony Ottaviano described the appointments as timely, aligning with Liontown’s transition from ramp-up to growth.
HMC Capital delays Neoen VIC acquisition, merges platforms under new CEO
HMC Capital (ASX:HMC)
has delayed the settlement of its $950m acquisition of Neoen’s Victorian renewable portfolio to 1 August 2025 and announced a major strategic consolidation. The Neoen VIC assets will be merged with Stor Energy to form a unified energy transition platform under new CEO Gerard Dover. The company has secured a $200m non-recourse mezzanine facility and will invest $50m of its own equity, leveraging $550m in senior debt to support ongoing development — including key assets like Moorabool BESS and Kentbruck Wind Farm. Following a turbine fire at Bulgana Wind Farm, 49 of 56 turbines are operational, with full restoration expected soon. HMC is also evaluating options for value optimisation, including partnerships or portfolio sales. Angela Karl has stepped down as Head of Energy Transition.