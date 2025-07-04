Hot Stocks: Neurizon Therapeutics, Liontown Resources, HMC Capital

Neurizon enters global licensing agreement with Elanco

(ASX:NUZ) Neurizon Therapeuticshas signed an exclusive global licensing agreement with Elanco Animal Health, granting Neurizon access to Elanco’s intellectual property and extensive preclinical and manufacturing data for Monepantel — the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Neurizon’s lead therapy, NUZ-001. The deal significantly accelerates Neurizon’s regulatory and commercial pathway for treating ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases, while reducing development costs. Under the agreement, Neurizon will make a nominal upfront payment, pay regulatory and commercialisation milestones totalling up to US$80m, and provide tiered single-digit royalties on future global net sales. A long-term supply agreement for GMP-compliant Monepantel is also being negotiated, expected to be finalised in H2 CY2025.

Liontown announces CFO and COO departures, names new COO

(ASX:LTR) Liontown Resourceshas announced significant leadership changes, with CFO Jon Latto and COO Adam Smits stepping down. Graeme Pettit, the company’s Head of Finance, will act as interim CFO from 14 July 2025, while a formal search for a permanent CFO is underway. Ryan Hair, currently CEO of Covalent Lithium, will become COO on 11 August 2025, bringing more than 30 years of experience in mining and project delivery. The company praised both outgoing executives for their roles in establishing financial stability and successfully commissioning the Kathleen Valley Lithium Operation. CEO Tony Ottaviano described the appointments as timely, aligning with Liontown’s transition from ramp-up to growth.

HMC Capital delays Neoen VIC acquisition, merges platforms under new CEO