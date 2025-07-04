Invion advances light-activated cancer therapy through early trials

Invion (ASX:IVX) is progressing its Photosoft™ drug platform, designed to kill cancer cells when activated by light, through a series of early-stage trials. Executive Chair and CEO Thian Chew outlines promising results from a completed prostate cancer study and an ongoing skin cancer trial, with plans to expand into anogenital cancers and infectious disease.

In the Phase II prostate trial, INV043 was delivered sublingually to 16 patients over six treatment cycles. The therapy showed no serious side effects and achieved a 40–44% response rate—well above typical outcomes from existing options such as checkpoint inhibitors. In the skin cancer study, a topical version of INV043 produced significant tumour shrinkage after a single dose, with no reported pain or adverse events.

Photosoft™ also causes treated tumours to fluoresce under specific light, offering diagnostic potential to help guide surgery. Invion plans to explore this dual use further in upcoming trials with Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre. The company retains a platform focus, targeting multiple cancers and leveraging its scalable small-molecule approach.

Beyond oncology, Invion is partnering with South Korea’s Dr.inB to trial Photosoft™ in HPV, part of a broader effort to address antimicrobial resistance. Chew emphasised Australia’s fast-track clinical environment and R&D rebates as key advantages for accelerating global development.

Watch the full presentation to learn more about Invion’s pipeline and clinical outlook.