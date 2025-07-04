RPMGlobal Achieves Record Software Sales Growth in FY2025

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX: RUL), a global leader in the provision and development of mining software solutions and professional development to the mining industry, has announced a significant increase in software sales for the financial year 2025. The company reported Total Contracted Value (TCV) from software sales reached $100.8 million, a 30.9% increase compared to $77.0 million in FY2024. This growth was primarily driven by a surge in subscription license sales, aligning with the company’s strategic focus on recurring revenue streams.

Subscription license sales rose by 33.6% to $100.7 million, up from $75.4 million in the previous year. Perpetual licenses saw a decrease to $0.1 million, compared to $1.3 million in FY2024, which the company views positively given its preference for subscription models. As of July 1, 2025, the company’s Annually Recurring Revenue (ARR) stands at $69.1 million, comprising $62.8 million from subscription fees and $6.3 million from maintenance fees. The announcement noted that fluctuations in the USD/AUD exchange rate can impact the reported ARR value.

RPMGlobal also reported a substantial increase in its pre-contracted, non-cancellable software revenue backlog, which now totals $200.0 million. This represents a $38.7 million (24.2%) increase compared to the $161.0 million reported at the same time last year. This backlog is expected to be recognised as revenue in future years, providing a strong foundation for future financial performance.

The company also noted the successful divestment of its Advisory business to SLR, which was completed on April 2, 2025. Due to the divestment and the ongoing Transition Services Agreement (TSA) with SLR, RPMGlobal will not provide an update on its expected Group Revenue, Operating EBITDA, and Profit Before Tax (PBT) at this time. The company anticipates releasing its full-year audited results for FY2025 in late August 2025, pending completion of the audit.