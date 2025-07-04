Adavale Resources Advances Exploration at Parkes Gold and Copper Project

Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD), an Australian junior explorer focused on gold and copper in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales, has provided an update on its activities at the Parkes Gold and Copper Project following a recent site visit. The geological team has completed further reconnaissance and prospect assessment, maintaining a focus on the systematic evaluation of historical prospects and adjoining areas. Initial reconnaissance work was conducted at the Cunich Prospect and the Golden Bar area, along with additional sampling at Parkvale South, where previous sampling returned a high-grade assay result of 22.2 g/t Au in April.

A drone photogrammetry survey and preliminary site inspection of the Koh-I-Noor Mine area were also completed. A total of 27 rock chip samples were taken across the areas visited and have been submitted for assay. These exploration efforts contribute to the company’s strategy of targeting high-grade gold and copper mineralisation across multiple prospects in the region.

The company has commenced its maiden 10-hole, 2,200m resource extension drilling program at the London Victoria Mine. Adavale is also planning further geochemical survey work to identify future targets. Prospect reconnaissance will extend to additional targets including areas on No Mistake and an initial visit to The Dish, as well as the Northern Areas of Front Gate.

Allan Ritchie, Executive Chairman and CEO of Adavale Resources, stated that the company is focused on developing the brownfields London Victoria Mine and exploring greenfield opportunities. Adavale’s immediate aims are to increase the JORC MRE of 115koz Au. The announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Adavale Resources Limited.