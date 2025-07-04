Sparc Hydrogen Secures $2.75M Government Grant

Sparc Technologies Limited (SPN: ASX) has announced that Sparc Hydrogen, in partnership with the University of Adelaide, has been awarded a $2.75 million grant from the Australian Government’s Economic Accelerator (AEA) Innovate program. Sparc Technologies is an Australian technology company developing solutions that enhance environmental and sustainability outcomes for global industries. Sparc has two transformative technology areas in which it works: green hydrogen and graphene enhanced materials.

The AEA grant follows a rigorous selection process, validating the technology and commercial potential of Sparc Hydrogen’s novel green hydrogen production process. Sparc Hydrogen is a joint venture between Sparc Technologies, Fortescue Ltd and the University of Adelaide. The grant funds will support the operation of the photocatalytic water splitting (PWS) pilot plant at Roseworthy, South Australia, along with research and development and commercialisation activities.

The funding covers a 24-month period and will be supported by matching financial and in-kind contributions from Sparc Hydrogen and its shareholders, within the existing Stage 2 scope and budget. This award builds upon a previous $470,511 funding received under the AEA Seed round in 2023. The pilot plant construction is progressing on schedule, with commissioning expected to commence in July 2025, positioning it as a globally significant site for PWS research and development.

Nick O’Loughlin, Managing Director of Sparc, expressed his delight at receiving the grant, highlighting its role in accelerating the development of Sparc Hydrogen’s green hydrogen production technology. He noted that the funding enables Sparc Hydrogen to achieve more with the existing shareholder funding and reinforces the company’s commitment to collaborating with Australian universities to commercialise novel technologies.