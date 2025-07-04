Wrkr Ltd (ASX: WRK), an innovator in digital workforce compliance solutions, has announced an extension of its strategic partnership with MUFG Retirement Solutions. Wrkr has been selected to deliver a comprehensive digital platform aimed at enhancing AustralianSuper’s Clearing House, Gateway, and Digital Employer Services. This initiative is designed to align with upcoming Payday Super reforms and improve overall efficiency and compliance within superannuation administration.

MUFG Retirement Solutions was chosen as the primary provider to AustralianSuper following a competitive selection process. They will collaborate closely with Wrkr to deliver this innovative platform for AustralianSuper and its employer customers. AustralianSuper is Australia’s largest profit-to-member superannuation fund, serving over 3.5 million members and managing over $365 billion in funds.

Trent Lund, CEO of Wrkr, stated that the company is thrilled to partner with MUFG Retirement Solutions and AustralianSuper to deliver a future-ready digital platform that supports AustralianSuper’s vision of being Australia’s leading superannuation fund. The platform will enhance the employer and employee experience, optimise workflows, and improve efficiency. Key features of the solution include a next-generation digital platform integrating Employer Portal, Clearing House, and Gateway services, streamlined digital onboarding and contribution processing, integrated Payday Super and Single Touch Payroll functionality, and out-of-the-box integration with MUFG Retirement Solutions’ core registry system.

The contract has a three-year initial term from signing, with automatic renewal options at MUFG Retirement Solutions’ discretion. Wrkr anticipates that this partnership extension will align with its Average Revenue per User (ARPU) targets once users are fully onboarded. Both companies will work together to develop a transition plan for existing and new Employers to confirm user volumes and timing.