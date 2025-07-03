Peak Minerals Hits High-Grade Rutile at Minta

Peak Minerals (ASX: PUA) has reported encouraging results from reconnaissance drilling at its Minta rutile project in central Africa. The drilling program, encompassing 564 holes across the Minta, Minta Est, and Afanloum areas, aimed to identify higher-grade zones within a 3,500 square kilometre area for subsequent infill drilling. Peak Minerals is an Australian-based exploration company focused on discovering and developing mineral resources. The company’s primary project is the Minta rutile project in Cameroon.

Assays from 156 holes revealed notable heavy mineral (HM) and logged rutile intercepts. Key highlights include intercepts of 3.85 metres at 18.4% HM, 4.75m at 14.2% HM, and 5m at 10.7% HM. The Minta project consists of 21 granted and pending exploration permits covering approximately 8,800 sq km in central Cameroon, an area known for rutile mineralisation.

The initial reconnaissance sampling has enabled the company to pinpoint areas of high-grade alluvial and residual rutile at Minta and Minta Est, which feature minimal overburden. Sampling has also uncovered zones containing high-grade zircon, gold, and monazite at Minta Est. Peak Minerals believes these results have significantly expanded the mineralised zone at Minta, which now approaches 1,500 sq km with an average depth of 4.1m.

Casper Adson, Chief Executive Officer, described the scale and consistency of the mineralisation as “genuinely remarkable”. He added that the results reinforce the belief that Minta has the potential to become a Tier 1 heavy mineral sands project. The company’s executive team is currently on-site to advance the next phase of exploration, a crucial step toward delivering a maiden mineral resource estimate for Minta next year.