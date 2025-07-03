Iltani Resources Announces High-Grade Silver Results at Orient West

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX: ILT), a silver and base metals explorer focused on discovering resources for a low-emission future, has announced further high-grade silver results from its Orient West JORC infill drilling program in North Queensland. The results come from reverse circulation drillholes ORR086 to ORR090 at the Orient Silver-Indium Project, part of the larger Herberton Project.

Drilling highlights include ORR086, which intercepted 7 metres at 176.0 g/t Ag Eq. from 145 metres, including 5 metres at 233.7 g/t Ag Eq. from 146 metres. ORR087 intercepted 1 metre at 792.1 g/t Ag Eq. from 76 metres downhole, while ORR089 delivered multiple intercepts, including 7 metres at 144.4 g/t Ag Eq. from 155 metres and 5 metres at 306.0 g/t Ag Eq from 242 metres. The company noted that the Orient West JORC infill RC drilling program is now complete, with assay results pending for drillholes ORR090 to ORR095.

Iltani Managing Director Donald Garner commented that the results validate the company’s belief that Orient is Australia’s largest and highest-grade known silver-indium deposit. He added that the independent mining consultant has commenced modelling to estimate the initial JORC Resource for Orient West, with targeted completion by the end of July. The RC rig has now completed the Orient East JORC Infill drilling program, and the company is aiming to deliver the Orient East JORC Resource in September.

Furthermore, Iltani Resources has received the final VTEM Survey data, and its geophysical consultant has commenced modelling the data and generating targets, starting with the Orient Area. Drilling of geophysical targets at Orient is planned to restart towards the end of July, targeting additional tonnes and grade by testing high-priority anomalies.