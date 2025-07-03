Redstone Completes Deep Diamond Drilling at West Musgrave Copper Project

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) has announced the successful completion of a deep diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned West Musgrave Copper Project in Western Australia. Redstone Resources is a base, precious metals and a lithium company exploring its West Musgrave Project, which includes the Tollu Copper deposit. The West Musgrave Project is located between BHP’s Nebo-Babel Deposit and Nico Resources’ Wingellina Ni-Co project.

The deep diamond hole, TLD005, was drilled to a depth of 1,192 metres at the Chatsworth Prospect. The drilling aimed to test beneath the existing high-grade Tollu copper mineralisation, searching for evidence that it represents remobilised copper from a Voisey’s Bay style high-grade magmatic massive sulphide copper-nickel deposit at depth. The company believes the West Musgrave region has the appropriate geological setting for this type of mineralisation.

Redstone is encouraged by initial geological observations and is awaiting geochemical assay results for more detailed analysis. Samples have been collected and dispatched for geochemical analysis, with the first results expected in the coming weeks. The costs of the drilling program were partially offset by co-funding from the Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS), with Redstone receiving an EIS grant of up to $220,000.

Planning is underway for potential follow-up RC drilling in and around the high-grade Chatsworth and Forio Prospects, as well as surrounding priority target areas outside of the Tollu resource. The nearby BHP-owned Nebo-Babel deposit, located 60km west of Tollu, further demonstrates the potential of the region. Nebo-Babel is a world-class nickel-copper-cobalt deposit with Voisey’s Bay characteristics, containing 390Mt of ore grading 0.33% copper and 0.30% nickel.