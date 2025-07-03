OpenLearning Signs A$155,000 SaaS Agreement with Education Centre of Australia

OpenLearning Limited (ASX: OLL), the AI-powered learning management system (LMS), has announced a new platform software as a service (SaaS) agreement with Education Centre of Australia Pty Ltd (ECA). The five-year agreement will see ECA utilise OpenLearning’s LMS for a minimum of 2,500 students per year, generating total minimum contracted SaaS fees of A$155,000 over the period, with the potential for additional revenue based on usage. OpenLearning provides a full suite of tools for online learning, course creation and delivery, for education institutions, corporations and government.

ECA will implement OpenLearning’s platform across several of its colleges and divisions, including ELSIS, an English language college with campuses in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, ECA College, a registered training organisation, and ECA Professional Year, which delivers academic and internship programs to IT graduates. According to Sharon Oh, General Manager of ELSIS & ECA College, OpenLearning was selected for its scalability, AI innovation, and strong examinations and outcome-based assessments feature. Luciano D’Ambrosi, General Manager of ECA Professional Year, highlighted the platform’s interactive space and ability to promote active learning and real-world application.

The agreement with Education Centre of Australia Pty Ltd is notable as ECA Investments Group holds a substantial interest (over 10%) in OpenLearning Limited and is represented on its board. To ensure transparency, the company’s board of directors, excluding the CEO of ECA who abstained, has confirmed that the agreement is on commercial terms and is in the best interest of OpenLearning and its shareholders. While the minimum fees are not currently financially material, the company believes that the agreement warrants an announcement to its shareholders considering ECA’s substantial shareholding in OpenLearning and the strategic value of three Australian higher education providers utilising its platform.

The agreement was executed on 2 July 2025 and has an effective commencement date of 1 September 2025. SaaS fees are calculated based on the number of unique students utilising the LMS each year, subject to the minimum threshold. All other terms of the agreement are consistent with standard SaaS platform agreements entered into with educational institutions and universities, as outlined in the Company’s IPO prospectus.