Archer Achieves On-Chip Electrical Detection of Spin Resonance, Advancing Quantum Tech

Archer Materials Limited (ASX: AXE), a semiconductor company advancing quantum technology and medical diagnostics industries, has announced a significant advancement in its quantum technology development. The company has achieved on-chip electrical detection of electron spin resonance (EDMR) on its carbon qubit film material. This breakthrough provides a crucial readout method for Archer’s qubits and demonstrates potential for highly sensitive magnetic sensor applications.

The achievement stems from Archer’s ongoing collaboration with École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL). Early measurements, conducted at temperatures between 17 K and 25 K, successfully captured resonance signatures via changes in device current, validating the on-chip electrical readout approach. This is a major step forward because traditional qubit and sensing readout methods for diamond-based systems rely on optical techniques, which are often bulky, expensive, and difficult to scale. Electrical spin detection using EDMR simplifies hardware, enables smaller, integrated devices, and is compatible with conventional semiconductor electronics.

The company is now focused on integrating EDMR capabilities directly onto microfabricated test devices built around Archer’s carbon qubit materials. Archer CEO Dr. Simon Ruffell stated that electrical detection of spin resonance in carbon films is a critical milestone for Archer, promising simpler, more scalable quantum sensors and providing another enabler for qubit readout. He added that this work contributes a valuable technical building block towards qubit demonstration next year.