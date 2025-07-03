Resolution Minerals to Explore Idaho Project

Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML) is gearing up to commence its maiden exploration program at the Horse Heaven antimony-gold-silver-tungsten project in Idaho, USA. Resolution Minerals is an Australian-based mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing resource projects. The company’s primary focus is on gold and battery metals.

The exploration program aims to confirm Horse Heaven’s potential through extensive mapping and sampling at the Golden Gate Fault Zone. This will expand geological knowledge and identify potential mineralisation extensions to the north and south of historic drilling sites. The company also plans to conduct mapping and sampling at Antimony Creek and the Vibeka Creek target area, located east of Golden Gate. The program seeks to identify prime locations for the planned August drill program and future campaigns.

Craig Lindsay, chief executive officer-elect for US operations, stated that this exploration program represents a crucial step in advancing the company’s US-focused critical metals development strategy. According to Lindsay, the Horse Heaven project has a strong historical production legacy and is well-positioned near the $3.3 billion Stibnite mine development, presenting significant potential for investors. The fieldwork will focus on verifying historical data, assessing the condition of previous workings, and gaining insights into the broader geological footprint, analogous to Perpetua’s Stibnite project.

Resolution Minerals is also fast-tracking a proposed listing on the US over-the-counter (OTCQB) market to leverage increasing US investor interest. The company is in the final stages of completing its OTCQB listing following the acquisition of Horse Heaven. Executive director Aharon Zaetz noted that listing on the OTCQB market aligns with the company’s vision to become a globally recognised developer of a major antimony, gold, silver, and tungsten deposit in the US.