Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR), a specialty pharma company developing and commercialising a portfolio of topically applied pharmaceutical products, has announced it received a second advance from Radium Capital related to its FY25 R&D Tax Incentive (RDTI). The second advance totals $0.46 million, bringing the total value of advances secured against the FY25 RDTI to $2.19 million. This figure broadly represents 80% of the estimated RDTI applicable for the eleven months leading up to 31 May 2025.

Acrux has utilised this short-term funding facility for several years to gain early access to the RDTI rebate. The FY25 rebate is expected to be received from the Australian Tax Office later in 2025.

According to Acrux, the funds will support the progression of development products and management of the company’s working capital. Acrux has a successful track record of developing and commercialising a pipeline of topically applied pharmaceutical products, drawing on 25 years of experience.