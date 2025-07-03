Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX: COB), a mining and mineral processing company focused on developing projects such as the Kwinana Cobalt Refinery and the Broken Hill Cobalt Project, has been granted a three-year extension to its Major Project Status for the Broken Hill Cobalt Project. The initial Major Project Status was awarded in March 2022. The extension was granted by the Commonwealth Industry Minister, acknowledging the project’s potential contribution to Australia’s resources and critical minerals industry.

Major Project Status provides Cobalt Blue with additional Commonwealth Government regulatory support, recognizing the project’s national significance through its contribution to strategic priorities, economic growth, employment, and regional Australia. Cobalt Blue anticipates that this recognition will support ongoing investment discussions, particularly with international funding sources and domestic investors. It also strengthens the company’s relationship with project partner Iwatani.

Cobalt Blue’s CEO, Andrew Tong, stated that the Major Project Status acknowledges the strategic significance of the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in delivering the Australian Government’s ‘A Future Made in Australia’ agenda, as well as the Critical Minerals Strategy and the National Battery Strategy. He further noted that the extension is an important enabler for the project’s development plans and has the potential to position Australia as a leading global cobalt producer while strengthening supply chain security.

Naomasa Ueda, Managing Director of Iwatani Australia, welcomed the Australian Government’s support, reinforcing Iwatani’s decision to invest in Australia. He stated that the recognition of the Broken Hill Cobalt Project further strengthens the case for progressing the Kwinana Cobalt Refinery toward a Final Investment Decision.