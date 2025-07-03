Regal Partners Expects Strong 1H25 Performance Fees

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL) has announced it expects to recognise at least $35 million in performance fee revenue (pre-tax and normalised) for the first half of 2025. Regal Partners is an ASX-listed, specialist alternatives investment manager managing a range of investment strategies including long/short equities, private markets, and real & natural assets. The company intends to release its full 1H25 results on Monday, 25 August 2025.

The performance fee revenue was driven by strong contributions from its global long/short equity strategies, including PM Capital’s global equities strategy and the recently launched Regal Global Small Companies Fund. Additional contributions came from the Regal Resources Royalties Fund, Regal Private Credit Opportunities Fund, Regal Emerging Companies Fund III, the Attunga Power strategy, and a mining finance fund managed by Taurus Funds Management.

Regal Partners noted that the estimated performance fee revenue does not include funds or mandates with performance fee crystallisation periods outside the six months to 30 June 2025. An example is the Regal Resources Long Short Cayman Fund, which has an annual performance fee crystallisation date of 31 December.

The company emphasised that this data is a preliminary estimate subject to finalisation of period-end fund accounting and auditor review. Further details, including June 2025 Funds Under Management (FUM) and FUM flows for the June 2025 quarter, will be provided in the upcoming FUM update later this month.