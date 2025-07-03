Scorpion Minerals (ASX:SCN) Mobilises Drilling Rig to Pharos Gold Project

Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX:SCN) has announced the mobilisation of a drilling rig and technical team to its Pharos Gold Project, located northwest of Cue in the Murchison region of Western Australia. Scorpion Minerals is an Australian mineral exploration and resource development company focused on discovering world-class deposits. The company’s efforts are centred on its Pharos Projects, located in the Murchison Province of Western Australia.

The reverse circulation (RC) drilling program is designed to follow up on multiple historic high-grade results at Oliver’s Patch, Cap Lamp, Maguires North, Lantern, Candle, and Candle North. Up to 1500 metres of drilling is expected to be completed by late July, with initial assay results anticipated shortly thereafter. The Pharos project and the adjacent Jungar Flats JV Project cover the northern extent of the prospective Big Bell–Dalgaranga shear corridor.

CEO Michael Fotios commented, ‘Following a slight delay due to a recent rain event, I am pleased to report the drill rig is now on site at Pharos with the first RC holes set to be drilled this week.’ He further added, ‘As we accelerate drilling and exploration over our expansive landholding in the Murchison, we remain confident of delivering exploration success for shareholders in the not too distant future.’

The drilling activities will focus on targets at Olivers Patch, Cap Lamp, Lantern, Candle, and Candle North, testing structural interpretations and near-surface workings. Scorpion has assembled the largest landholding along the Dalgaranga–Big Bell shear corridor, an area largely untested by historic exploration. Results from approximately 1000 rock chip and RC samples submitted for analysis are expected by mid-July.