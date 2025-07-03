Uvre Completes $4 Million Equity Raise to Accelerate Gold Exploration

Uvre Limited (ASX: UVA), a company focused on mineral exploration, is pleased to announce the completion of its $4 million equity raise, as initially announced on 19 May 2025. The funds were raised through the issue of 50 million shares at 8 cents per share. This capital injection is a key component of Uvre’s strategy to expedite exploration programs at Otagold’s priority gold projects in New Zealand, following the 100% acquisition of Otagold.

Shareholder approval for the equity raise was secured at the General Meeting held on 27 June 2025, in accordance with Listing Rule 7.1. Bell Potter led the equity raise, demonstrating market confidence in Uvre’s strategic direction. Furthermore, approval was granted under Listing Rule 10.11 for the participation of incoming directors Norman Seckold ($500,000) and Peter Nightingale ($100,000), along with existing directors Brett Mitchell ($50,000) and Alex Passmore ($35,000).

Uvre has confirmed that an Appendix 2A seeking quotation of the newly issued shares will be released shortly. All shares issued under the equity raise will rank equally with existing shares currently on issue. The company also provided notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001, confirming compliance with disclosure obligations and stating that there is no excluded information required to be disclosed.