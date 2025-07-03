First Graphene Advances Hydrogen Storage Technology

First Graphene (ASX:FGR) is progressing on its HyPStore Project, valued at $3.72 million, aimed at developing advanced hydrogen storage tanks. Testing is now underway at the company’s research and development laboratory in Manchester, UK. The project seeks to commercialise lightweight, impermeable cryogenic tanks designed for the safe storage and transportation of liquid hydrogen, which offers higher energy density and easier handling compared to gaseous hydrogen. First Graphene has a market capitalisation of $19.46 million.

The company has commenced testing graphene materials provided by Australian Sunlight Group to create a graphene-enhanced resin system. These materials will be evaluated against First Graphene’s PureGRAPH material. Incorporating graphene nanoplatelets into resin aims to create an impermeable tank by forming a protective barrier, which has previously demonstrated a reduction in hydrogen permeability by up to 48 times. The Tinius Olsen Universal Tester will measure material performance through various tests, including tensile, compressive, and flexural strength assessments.

In addition to the HyPStore Project, First Graphene is involved in a 10-month project with Imperial College London and University College London. This initiative, backed by a $1.2 million grant from Innovate UK, focuses on upscaling chemically modified graphene for use in 3D printing of metals. The aim is to improve laser printing processes, potentially reducing energy requirements and associated costs.

First Graphene is a materials technology company focused on developing high-performing graphene products. The incorporation of graphene into copper metal could enhance energy absorption from lasers, enabling faster melting at lower temperatures, which is particularly relevant for high-end applications like aerospace and motor sports, potentially fast-tracking the technology to market and meeting the demand for sustainable products.