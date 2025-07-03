Pro Medicus Secures Major US Contracts

Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) has announced that its wholly-owned US subsidiary, Visage Imaging, has secured a significant $170 million, 10-year contract with UCHealth, a Colorado-based health system. UCHealth operates a network of 14 hospitals, along with numerous affiliated hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers throughout Colorado, Wyoming, and western Nebraska. Pro Medicus is a leading provider of medical imaging software and services. Their Visage Imaging platform delivers advanced visualisation and interpretation tools for radiologists and other medical professionals.

According to Pro Medicus chief executive Dr Sam Hupert, UCHealth is a highly respected health system known for providing outstanding patient care in the Rocky Mountain region. The contract underscores Visage Imaging’s growing presence in the US healthcare market. The agreement involves Visage Imaging providing its comprehensive medical imaging solutions to enhance UCHealth’s diagnostic capabilities and improve patient outcomes.

In addition to the UCHealth agreement, Visage Imaging has also announced a five-year contract renewal and a new contract with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, based in Louisiana. The deal with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System has a minimum value of $20 million, further solidifying Visage Imaging’s position as a key player in the medical imaging sector. This agreement signifies the ongoing value and reliability that Visage Imaging’s technology brings to its clients.

These contract wins demonstrate the continued demand for Visage Imaging’s cutting-edge technology and its ability to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers across the United States. The deals mark important milestones for Pro Medicus and its Visage Imaging subsidiary, reinforcing their commitment to innovation and excellence in the medical imaging field.