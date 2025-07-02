Hot Stocks: Gold Hydrogen, WIA Gold, BCAL Diagnostics

Wall Street ended mixed overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closing at record highs following news of a new US-Vietnam trade deal announced by President Donald Trump. The agreement, which includes a 20% tariff on Vietnamese imports, boosted sentiment and helped lift shares of companies with exposure to the region, including Nike, which jumped 4%. However, gains were tempered by a surprise drop in US private payrolls, with ADP reporting a loss of 33,000 jobs in June — the first decline since March 2023 — raising concerns about the strength of the labour market.

The weaker jobs data has revived expectations of a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, especially if Friday’s government payrolls report shows a similar trend. Meanwhile, US bond yields climbed alongside UK gilts, reflecting renewed fiscal concerns on both sides of the Atlantic.

What’s ahead in Australia

ASX futures are pointing 17 points lower, though overnight gains in US tech stocks may support local sentiment. May trade data is due at 11:30am, but the focus is likely to shift to a wave of key US economic releases late Thursday, including non-farm payrolls, jobless claims, factory orders, and durable goods data.

Gold Hydrogen’s strategic investment deal

Gold Hydrogen (ASX:GHY) secured a strategic investment of A$14.5m from Toyota, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, and ENEOS Xplora through a premium-priced share placement. The funding follows strong hydrogen and helium results (up to 95% and 36.9% purity respectively) from the company’s maiden Ramsay Project drilling in South Australia. Proceeds will support further drilling and downstream commercialisation opportunities. The investment also establishes a strategic collaboration with a focus on hydrogen value chain development, including supply, purification technology, and future commercialisation pathways like green methanol. The partnership underlines the project’s significance in global clean energy strategies.

WIA Gold hits 50m at 12g/t in Kokoseb’s best-ever gold intercept

WIA Gold (ASX:WIA) reported exceptional assay results from its Kokoseb Gold Project in Namibia, including its best-ever intercept of 50m at 12.00 g/t Au (including 1m at 528 g/t Au). The results span the Southern, Central, and NW zones, confirming high-grade continuity and expanding the known mineralisation. Deep drilling has extended high-grade shoots by up to 200m, with the resource still open at depth and along strike. A Mineral Resource Estimate update is expected later this month. Wia sees strong potential for underground mining as it further defines the extent of the deposit.

BCAL Diagnostics’ commercial partnership with CCA

BCAL Diagnostics (ASX:BDX) has entered a strategic commercial partnership with Cancer Care Associates (CCA), a leading private oncology network in Australia, to accelerate the adoption of its BREASTEST plus™ diagnostic test. The test, a non-invasive blood test measuring lipidomic profiles, is designed to complement mammography in women with dense breast tissue. Starting in Sydney and expanding across other CCA centres, the partnership is expected to generate revenue from FY2026, support real-world data collection for reimbursement, and drive broader national and international uptake. The collaboration will also include joint education campaigns to raise awareness among clinicians and patients.