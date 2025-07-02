Amazon Hits 1 million Robots, Powered by New AI System

Amazon has deployed its millionth warehouse robot and launched a generative AI model, “DeepFleet,” to manage its entire fleet, a move aimed at speeding up deliveries and cutting costs.

The new system is expected to reduce robot travel time by 10%, according to Scott Dresser, Amazon’s vice president of robotics. He said the milestone cements Amazon’s position as the world’s largest maker and operator of mobile robots.

Robots have played a growing role in Amazon’s fulfilment centres since 2012, from moving shelves to handling heavy loads and autonomously transporting orders. Dresser said they now work “alongside employees,” freeing them from repetitive tasks and opening up more technical roles. A new site in Shreveport, Louisiana, required 30% more staff in engineering and maintenance, he added.

But concerns about job losses persist. CEO Andy Jassy has admitted that Amazon’s AI rollout will mean “fewer people” in some roles, and expects overall headcount to decline over time. The company cut more than 27,000 jobs in 2022 and 2023.

Similar warnings have come from other tech leaders. According to Layoffs.fyi, 551 tech companies laid off 153,000 staff last year, and a World Economic Forum report found that nearly half of US employers expect to reduce staff due to AI.