Rimfire Pacific Mining Faces Setback in Arbitration

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM), a mineral exploration company focused on discovering world-class gold and copper deposits, has announced an unsuccessful outcome in its arbitration with Golden Plains Resources Pty Ltd. The company is currently evaluating the full ramifications of this result and its potential impact on its operations and financial position. Rimfire Pacific Mining focuses on the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a particular emphasis on gold and copper.

As a result of this development, Rimfire has entered a trading halt on the ASX. The company anticipates that it may need to request a voluntary suspension in the near future. This suspension would provide the necessary time to fully assess all implications arising from the arbitration outcome and to ensure ongoing compliance with all applicable ASX