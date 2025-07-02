Aguia Resources Completes Share Purchase Plan

Aguia Resources Limited (AGR:ASX), a multi-commodity company with pre-production phosphate projects in Brazil and gold projects in Colombia, has announced the results of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP, initially announced on 26 May 2025, and detailed in an offer booklet dated 30 May 2025, closed on Friday, 27 June 2025, at 5pm AEST.

According to the announcement, the total value of accepted subscriptions under the SPP reached approximately $649,200. As a result, Aguia Resources will be issuing a total of 18,033,291 fully paid ordinary shares to applicants who participated in the SPP.

The company stated that an Appendix 2A, providing further details on the share issue, will be released to the ASX concurrently with the issue of the new shares. The announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the board of Aguia Resources Limited.

Aguia Resources has established in-country teams in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and Medellin, Colombia. The acquisition of Andean Mining has expanded Aguia’s asset base to include gold, silver and copper projects.