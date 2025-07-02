Macarthur Minerals Updates Timetable for Renounceable Rights Issue

Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO), an iron ore development and lithium exploration company focused on bringing its Western Australia iron ore projects to production, has announced an update to the indicative timetable for its pro-rata renounceable entitlement offer. The offer aims to raise up to approximately A$2 million. The initial announcement regarding the offer was made on 23 May 2025.

The company stated that the revised timetable is designed to afford shareholders additional time to consider and participate in the offer. Key dates that have been adjusted include the ex date, now set for 17 June 2025, and the record date, which is now 18 June 2025. The rights trading period on the ASX will conclude on 8 July 2025, with new shares and options to be quoted on a deferred settlement basis from 9 July 2025.

The closing date of the offer is now scheduled for 15 July 2025, with the ASX and underwriter to be notified of the offer results on 17 July 2025. The underwriter is expected to subscribe for any shortfall under the terms of the underwriting agreement on 18 July 2025. Issue date for shares and options taken up under the Offer will be on 22 July 2025 with quotation of Shares and Options issued under the Offer on 23 July 2025.