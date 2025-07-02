Enero Group Appoints New Chief Executive

Sydney-based marketing and communications group Enero has announced the appointment of Ian Ball as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Ball previously held the position of chief operating officer, a role he had occupied since February. Enero Group is a collective of marketing and communications agencies, offering services across public relations, advertising, and digital marketing. The company works with brands to develop creative and effective campaigns.

The leadership change comes as Enero seeks to build on its recent performance in a rapidly evolving market landscape. The company has not yet released a statement outlining the specific strategic priorities for Ball in his new role, however, shareholders and industry analysts will be watching closely. Ball’s experience as COO is expected to provide a seamless transition.