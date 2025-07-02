Pexa CFO Steps Down, Search Begins

Property Exchange Australia (Pexa) has announced the resignation of its chief financial officer, Scott Butterworth. The company has commenced a formal search process to identify a permanent replacement. Pexa facilitates digital property settlements, streamlining the conveyancing process for lawyers, conveyancers, and financial institutions. Their platform aims to create secure and efficient property transactions.

Effective August 1, Liz Warrell, currently the deputy chief financial officer, will assume the role of acting chief financial officer. This interim appointment will provide continuity as the company conducts its search for a permanent CFO. Warrell’s experience within Pexa positions her well to manage the financial operations during this transition period.

The board has expressed its gratitude to Scott Butterworth for his contributions during his tenure. The company has not yet announced a timeline for the completion of the CFO search but has indicated that it is a priority to ensure a smooth transition and maintain financial leadership.