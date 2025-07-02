James Hardie Finalises Azek Acquisition

James Hardie Industries has officially completed its acquisition of Azek, a US-based manufacturer of outdoor decking and building products. The announcement was made on Wednesday, marking a significant step for the Australian company in expanding its North American operations. James Hardie is a global building materials company, focusing primarily on fibre cement and gypsum products. It provides solutions for both internal and external building applications.

The acquisition of Azek will allow James Hardie to bolster its presence in the high-growth outdoor decking market. Azek specialises in producing premium, low-maintenance decking, railing, and other outdoor living products. The company has established a strong reputation in the United States for its innovative use of materials and sustainable manufacturing practices.

James Hardie expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings, with significant synergy opportunities identified. The company plans to leverage its existing distribution network and operational expertise to further accelerate Azek’s growth. This strategic move aligns with James Hardie’s broader objective of diversifying its product portfolio and enhancing its competitive positioning in key markets.

The successful completion of this acquisition underscores James Hardie’s commitment to strategic growth and value creation for its shareholders. The integration process is already underway, and the company anticipates a seamless transition.