Qantas Hit by Major Cyberattack

Qantas Airways has announced a significant cybersecurity incident impacting a third-party customer service platform. The breach, which occurred on Monday, involved a call centre and resulted in unauthorised access to the data of approximately six million customers. Qantas is the flag carrier of Australia and its largest airline by fleet size, international flights, and international destinations. The airline provides passenger and freight air transportation services, both domestically and internationally.

The compromised data includes customer names, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, and frequent flyer numbers. The airline has clarified that credit card details, personal financial information, and passport details were not accessed during the incident. Furthermore, Qantas confirmed that no frequent flyer accounts were compromised, and passwords, PINs, or login details remain secure.

Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson expressed sincere apologies to customers, acknowledging the uncertainty caused by the breach. The airline is proactively contacting affected customers to offer support and guidance. Qantas is collaborating with the federal government’s National Cyber Security Coordinator, the Australian Cyber Security Centre, and external cybersecurity specialists to manage the incident and bolster security measures.

The airline has stated that the cyberattack has not affected Qantas operations or the safety of the airline. A dedicated customer support line has been established to assist affected customers, and the Australian Federal Police have been notified. Qantas continues to investigate the incident and implement measures to prevent future occurrences.