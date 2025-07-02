Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has announced the departure of its chief executive officer, Mark van Dyck, less than a year after he assumed the role. Van Dyck succeeded Don Meij in November of last year and will officially leave the company on December 23. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises is the largest pizza chain in Australia in terms of network stores and franchisee profitability. It also has stores in New Zealand, Europe, and Japan.

The board, under the leadership of chairman and major shareholder Jack Cowin, has commenced a global search for a new group chief executive to guide the company through its next growth phase. In the interim, Cowin will take on the role of executive chair, effective immediately, to ensure a seamless transition. He will collaborate with van Dyck and the executive team over the coming months.

Van Dyck has also resigned from his position as a director but will continue to support the board and management until his departure at the end of the year. The company has not yet released further details regarding the reasons for Van Dyck’s sudden exit or the specific timeline for appointing a permanent replacement.

The leadership change comes as Domino’s navigates a challenging market environment. The company will look to Cowin’s extensive experience to stabilise operations and drive future growth while the board searches for a long-term CEO.