Native Mineral Resources Nears First Gold Pour

Native Mineral Resources (ASX:NMR) anticipates its first gold pour at the Blackjack Gold Project in Queensland next week. The gold will be derived from remnant material recovered during commissioning activities. Native Mineral Resources is an Australian gold and base metals mining company with a focus on its portfolio of projects in Queensland. The company currently has a market capitalisation of $169.9 million.

Managing Director Blake Cannavo described the upcoming gold pour as a significant milestone, marking Blackjack’s transition from refurbishment to production. While the initial pour comes from residual and legacy material, Cannavo confirmed the company remains on track to introduce newly mined material into the plant by July 2025.

Dry commissioning is underway across all processing areas, with completion targeted for next week. Wet commissioning is also progressing across various circuits and is scheduled to be finalised by mid-July 2025. Drill and blast activities have commenced, and the starter pit mine design and scheduling are now complete.

Final reviews are being conducted before the planned Environmental Authority amendment submission in July 2025, which will also encompass the tailings storage facility life design. Further drilling and blast design work is ongoing to facilitate additional blasting campaigns in the coming weeks. Site preparations continue, including the removal of oversize material and vegetation along the northern side of the haul road and the relocation of leach pad fill to enable tailings dam construction.