Gamuda Invests in Tasmanian Renewable Energy

Malaysian construction giant Gamuda, known in Australia for its toll road infrastructure, has entered into an agreement with Tasmanian landowners to develop renewable energy projects. The deal encompasses 600 megawatts of wind and solar power, alongside up to 600 megawatts of battery storage capacity. Gamuda is a multinational engineering, property, and infrastructure company with a significant presence in Australia through various construction and infrastructure projects. The company’s involvement in the renewable energy sector highlights its diversification into sustainable energy solutions.

The portfolio includes the Weasel Solar Farm and Cellars Hill Wind Farm. The Downie Family, in collaboration with Alternate Path, is leading the projects. Gamuda will acquire an equity stake in the portfolio and oversee the engineering and construction aspects of the developments. The agreement is pending approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board.

This investment aligns with Gamuda’s broader strategy to expand its renewable energy footprint in Australia as a developer and owner of sustainable energy projects. The Malaysian group is also involved in Alinta Energy’s Oven Mountain pumped hydro project in New South Wales and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ Capricornia energy hub in Queensland. These projects demonstrate Gamuda’s commitment to participating in Australia’s growing renewable energy sector.

The move signifies Gamuda’s ongoing interest in the Australian market, where it sees significant opportunities for growth in renewable energy. By investing in wind, solar, and battery storage, Gamuda aims to contribute to Australia’s transition towards a cleaner energy future while expanding its business operations in the country.