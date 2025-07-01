Ark Mines (AHK) Launches Resource Upgrade Drill Program at Sandy Mitchell

Ark Mines Limited (AHK), an Australian mineral exploration company focused on developing its 100% owned projects located in Northern Queensland, has announced the commencement of a resource upgrade drill program at its Sandy Mitchell Rare Earth and Heavy Minerals project. The company has signed a contract with Australian Exploration Drilling to undertake the 2,500-metre drill program in North Queensland. This initiative aims to significantly increase the current Measured Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Sandy Mitchell, which currently stands at 71.8 Mt @ 1,732.7ppm Monazite Equivalent.

The drill program is designed to target an eventual resource increase of approximately 260Mt, building on the results of previous drilling campaigns. It will involve the completion of 194 vertical holes, with an expected mean depth of 12.5 metres. The spacing will be 280 metres by 280 metres, staggered on 16 drill lines, covering 15.7km beyond the existing 4.1km MRE, providing a total 19.8km grid drilled coverage. The program will utilise Air Core drilling through the sand column with Reverse Circulation finish at bedrock.

Managing Director Ben Emery stated that this drill program marks an exciting step for the company, building on the success of previous campaigns. The results are expected to underpin a strong uplift in overall project economics when incorporated into a comprehensive Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), scheduled for completion in early CY2026. Assay results from the drill campaign will be complemented by data analysis from a recently announced Metallurgy program.