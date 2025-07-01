Envirosuite (EVS) Scheme Meeting Approved by Court

Envirosuite Limited (ASX: EVS), an environmental intelligence technology company trusted by leading operators across various sectors, has received court approval to convene a Scheme Meeting regarding its proposed acquisition by Ideagen EVS BidCo Pty Limited, a subsidiary of Ideagen Limited. The acquisition, which will occur via a scheme of arrangement, was initially announced on May 12, 2025.

The Federal Court of Australia has ordered Envirosuite to convene a meeting of shareholders to vote on the Scheme. The Court also approved the distribution of the Scheme Booklet to Envirosuite shareholders, which includes information on the Scheme, the Notice of Scheme Meeting, and the Independent Expert’s Report.

The Scheme Meeting is scheduled to be held virtually at 9:00am (Melbourne time) on Friday, August 1, 2025. Envirosuite shareholders can attend, participate, and vote through the Lumi Online Meeting Platform. The Scheme Booklet is expected to be dispatched to shareholders by July 4, 2025, following registration with ASIC. It will also be available on Envirosuite’s website. The Envirosuite Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the Independent Expert continuing to conclude that the Scheme is in the best interests of Envirosuite shareholders.