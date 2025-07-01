Investigator Resources Welcomes New Managing Director and Outlines Exploration Plans

Investigator Resources Limited (ASX: IVR) has announced the appointment of Mr. Lachlan Wallace as the new Managing Director, effective today. Investigator Resources is focused on discovering and developing high-quality mineral deposits. Their primary focus is the Paris Silver Project in South Australia, along with exploration for copper and gold at Curnamona. The appointment marks the completion of the company’s planned leadership transition, positioning it to capitalise on recent achievements.

Mr. Wallace brings over 20 years of executive experience in project development and operational excellence, including leading the development of Hillgrove Resources’ Kanmantoo Copper Mine. He will succeed Mr. Andrew McIlwain, who is retiring after a period of transformative leadership. The board expressed gratitude to Mr. McIlwain for his contributions and wished him well in his retirement. Interim Managing Director, Andrew Shearer, was also thanked for ensuring a smooth leadership transition. Mr. Wallace’s remuneration includes a base salary of $350,000 per annum plus superannuation, along with short and long-term incentives.

The company has also recently completed a $4.3 million capital raise to fund exploration activities. These funds will be allocated to drilling within the Paris Silver corridor, exploration at Uno Morgans, drilling at Curnamona, and finalising the Paris Silver Project Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS). Exploration activity is set to increase in the second half of 2025, with plans underway for gravity geophysical surveys, re-analysis of historic drill pulps, and drilling programs at Peterlumbo and Black Hill projects.

Additionally, Investigator Resources will commence inaugural drilling within its Curnamona tenements, focusing on copper and gold targets. The company is re-evaluating legacy data from the Uno-Morgans-Harris Bluff tenements for further drill testing. The board has authorised this announcement and is confident that Mr. Wallace’s leadership will help unlock the value of the company’s assets. Mr Wallace stated he is excited to be joining Investigator and believes the Paris Silver Project has significant potential.