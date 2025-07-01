Netlinkz Draws Down Additional $1 Million from Convertible Note Facility

Company News

by Finance News Network July 01, 2025 11:28 AM

Netlinkz Limited (ASX: NET) has announced it has drawn down a further $1 million from its convertible note facility. Netlinkz provides secure and efficient network solutions, connecting businesses globally. The company’s technology enables organisations to optimise network performance and security.

The convertible note facility, initially announced on 6 October 2023 with a total value of $10 million, has now been drawn to approximately $3.5 million. This latest draw down will provide Netlinkz with additional capital to support its ongoing operations and strategic initiatives.

The funds are expected to be used to further the company’s growth plans and technological advancements. Securing this funding demonstrates confidence in Netlinkz’s business model and its ability to execute its strategic objectives within the competitive technology landscape.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?