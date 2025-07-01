Golden Horse Minerals Secures 100% Ownership of Sorrel Copper Project

Golden Horse Minerals Limited (ASX: GHM) has announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the Sorrel Copper Project from NT Minerals Limited for $3.0 million, consisting of $1.0 million in cash and $2.0 million in Golden Horse CDIs. Golden Horse Minerals is focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company’s primary asset is the Southern Cross Gold Project in Western Australia, and this acquisition marks a strategic expansion into copper. The acquisition agreement supersedes the previous earn-in option agreement, which would have allowed Golden Horse to acquire up to 75% interest in the project for approximately $5.0 million.

The Sorrel Copper Project, formerly known as the Redbank Copper Project, boasts a previously reported Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 8.4Mt @ 1.1% copper, containing 88.6kt of copper metal. Historical drilling results include 102m at 2.24% Cu from 100m at the Bluff Deposit, and 17m at 3.04% Cu from 1m at the Azurite Deposit. Golden Horse believes the project has significant expansion potential, with numerous untested breccia pipes identified across the project area. The company sees strategic value in gaining copper exposure, particularly given analysts’ reports of increasing copper demand and rising long-term copper price forecasts.

Nicholas Anderson, Managing Director of Golden Horse, stated the acquisition provides meaningful copper exposure at a time of compelling long-term supply-demand fundamentals for copper. He added that the project offers a clear pathway for resource growth and exploration upside. While the company remains focused on advancing exploration at the Southern Cross Gold Project, securing the Sorrel Copper Project provides shareholders with strategic copper exposure via a high-quality asset in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction.

The transaction is subject to several conditions precedent, including NTM shareholder approval. Golden Horse intends to commence a full review and targeting process to delineate priority drill targets at the Sorrel Copper Project. The company plans to fund the additional work using funds raised as part of the June 2025 placement.