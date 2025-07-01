Objective Corporation (ASX:OCL) to Acquire Isovist

Objective Corporation (ASX:OCL), a company that creates software to make a difference by helping public sector organisations shift to being completely digital, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Isovist, a provider of GIS-based e-planning solutions for local governments in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. This strategic move will enhance Objective’s capabilities within the Planning and Building sector, supporting its commitment to building stronger communities through GovTech software.

Isovist’s e-planning software transforms traditional planning processes into dynamic digital solutions. Used by over 50 councils across Australia and New Zealand, Isovist’s flagship product replaces manual plan preparation with an intuitive, user-friendly interface. The solution links sites directly to relevant local planning regulations, enabling rapid assessments of planned works. Isovist has demonstrated strong product-market fit, with high customer retention and deep domain expertise in both planning technology and council operations.

Objective plans to integrate its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into the Isovist platform to further enhance the planning and development process. The acquisition has a total consideration of NZ$5 million, with NZ$4.25 million paid upfront and NZ$0.75 million deferred for two years, all payable in cash. Isovist’s Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) as of 30 June 2025, is NZ$2.2 million, and the company has been profitable since 2022. All Isovist employees will join Objective following the acquisition.

According to Objective’s CEO, Tony Walls, the acquisition is a strategic extension of Objective’s capabilities in Planning & Building for local government. Isovist will continue operating as usual, with integration planning underway, focusing on staff and customer support in the immediate future, followed by enhancing product capability and long-term value creation.