OpenLearning Signs $495,000 Platform SaaS Agreement with Philippine Publisher

OpenLearning Limited (ASX: OLL), the AI-powered learning management system (LMS) provider, has announced a new platform software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement with CE-Logic Inc., a leading educational publisher in the Philippines. The three-year agreement will see CE-Logic utilise OpenLearning’s LMS for a minimum of 3,000 students in the first year, scaling to a minimum of 20,000 students in both the second and third years. The total minimum contracted SaaS fees are valued at approximately $495,000 (US$323,470) over the agreement’s duration, with potential for additional revenue based on usage.

CE-Logic selected OpenLearning after evaluating multiple LMS providers, citing its scalability, generative AI tools, and proven track record as key factors in their decision. According to OpenLearning, the deal strengthens its growing presence in the Philippines and adds to its expanding pipeline of opportunities in the region.

This agreement follows OpenLearning’s recently announced SaaS agreements with National University and St. Paul University Philippines, bringing the total minimum contract value of these three agreements to approximately A$1.26 million over the next three to five years. OpenLearning CEO Adam Brimo stated that the partnership with CE-Logic reinforces the value of OpenLearning’s platform in supporting large-scale education delivery and highlights the increasing demand for flexible, AI-powered learning solutions.

The agreement was executed after 6pm Philippine Standard Time on June 30, 2025, and is set to commence on October 1, 2025. The SaaS fees are determined by the number of unique students utilising the LMS each year, subject to the minimum student numbers outlined in the agreement. Other terms of the agreement are customary for platform SaaS agreements with universities, as detailed in the company’s IPO prospectus.