Energy Drive Expands Operations Globally

Energy solutions company Energy Drive is expanding its operations in the US and Europe following a £20 million investment from the Pears family. The company is actively recruiting new staff to join its existing 80-strong workforce. Energy Drive delivers intelligent motor control solutions to heavy industry, reducing operational costs and supporting energy-related sustainability goals. Established in 2010, the company is headquartered in London and has projected operations in North America, Europe, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The company recently appointed Johannes Felix Bayer as Head of Sales for Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa (EMENA). According to VP Strategy & Global Business Development Paul Wrighton, this appointment and the Pears family funding will support Energy Drive’s continued market expansion. Bayer will be responsible for building a cross-border sales operation in the EMENA region, initially targeting the steel industry before expanding into wastewater, oil and gas, and utilities sectors.

Bayer brings experience from voestalpine High Performance Metals International and Thyssenkrupp. He notes that many European industrial companies face rising energy costs and decarbonisation pressures, making Energy Drive’s zero-capex model particularly attractive. The company already has a track record in the mining, wastewater treatment, and steel sectors, and it aims to leverage these successes to drive further growth.

Energy Drive says it saves nearly one million kilograms of CO2, SO2, and NOX emissions annually. The company has previously partnered with major industry players such as ArcelorMittal, Glencore, Vale, Sibanye-Stillwater, and Liberty Steel.