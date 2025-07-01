Emperor Energy (ASX:EMP), an Australian energy company focused on developing gas resources, has announced a significant upgrade to its gas resource base. This follows an independent audit conducted by GaffneyCline, a global energy consultancy, focusing on the Judith Gas Field within the Gippsland Basin of Victoria. The audit validates previous petrophysics analysis of the Judith-1 well, confirming the presence of movable hydrocarbons.

GaffneyCline’s assessment includes a 2C Contingent Resource of 166 billion cubic feet (Bcf) within the Judith East Block, which contains the Judith-1 Gas Discovery Well drilled in 1989. Additionally, a P50 Prospective Gas Resource of 142 Bcf has been identified within the deeper Longtom Gas Sands, underlying the 2C Contingent Resource. The total Unrisked Prospective Resources audited by GaffneyCline across the Judith Gas Field have increased from 1.63 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) to 1.86 Tcf.

The company is advancing plans to drill the Judith-2 appraisal well in mid-2026, aiming to secure a jack-up rig currently operating in the Gippsland Basin. Emperor Energy holds 100% of VIC/P47, providing flexibility for deal structuring and strategic partnerships. The company intends to commence a formal process to secure these partnerships shortly. The Judith Gas Field’s proximity to existing pipeline infrastructure, including the Tuna Platform and Orbost Gas Plant, further enhances its potential impact on the East Coast gas supply.

According to Emperor Energy’s Executive Director Phil McNamara, the independent resource audit by GaffneyCline relied on data assembled over several years, including modern 3D seismic data and expert petrophysical evaluation. With environmental approval progressing, the company is actively seeking strategic partners to fund the well and confirm Judith’s potential as a cornerstone gas supply project for South-East Australian domestic markets.