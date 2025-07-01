Discover a hidden gem at our upcoming investor webinar, where four dynamic firms will present their latest developments and growth strategies.

This event gives an opportunity to gain insights directly from company executives and provides CPD accreditation for eligible attendees.

Register now for 12.30pm, Thursday 3 July, AEST. Don’t miss your chance to hear from the companies shaping tomorrow’s market!

Invion is at the forefront of developing Photosoft™, a next-generation photodynamic therapy (PDT) targeting various cancers and infectious diseases. Their Phase II prostate cancer trial demonstrated a 40–44% response rate with a strong safety profile, highlighting the potential of Photosoft™ in oncology treatments. With licensing rights across the Asia-Pacific and North America, Invion is strategically positioned to make significant impacts in the global healthcare sector.

Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Miramar Resources is actively exploring high-potential gold and critical mineral projects in Western Australia. Their recent identification of multiple new targets at the Whaleshark project underscores their commitment to discovering significant mineral deposits. With a focus on underexplored regions, Miramar aims to deliver substantial value through strategic exploration initiatives.

Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN)

Tamboran Resources is developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory. Their recent achievements include drilling the SS-3H well with a 10,000-foot horizontal section and securing significant funding for ongoing development. Tamboran’s strategic agreements with major energy companies position them as key contributors to Australia’s energy transition.

Future Battery Minerals (ASX:FBM)

Future Battery Minerals is focused on exploring and developing projects critical to the battery supply chain. Their Coolgardie and Kal North projects have shown promising results, including identifying multiple gold anomalies and securing significant landholdings in prospective regions. With a strong technical team and strategic project acquisitions, FBM is poised to support the growing demand for battery minerals.