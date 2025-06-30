EU Considers Trade Deal with the US

The European Union is prepared to accept a broad 10% tariff on many of its exports to the United States, but is pushing for concessions on critical sectors including pharmaceuticals, alcohol, semiconductors, and commercial aircraft.

According to sources familiar with the talks, the EU is also requesting quotas and exemptions to ease the impact of Washington’s steep 25% tariff on automobiles and car parts, as well as the 50% duty on steel and aluminium.

With a July 9 deadline looming, the EU is seeking to finalise a trade deal with President Donald Trump’s administration before punitive tariffs are imposed on nearly all EU exports to the US. While the proposed arrangement is seen as tilted in favour of the US, EU officials reportedly consider it acceptable.

Trump has argued that the sweeping tariffs are necessary to revive domestic manufacturing, offset tax cuts, and curb perceived trade imbalances.