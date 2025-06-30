Barton Gold Updates Challenger Project Resource

Barton Gold (ASX: BGD) has announced an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its Challenger gold project in South Australia. The revision follows a detailed analysis of historical production and drilling records. Barton Gold is an Australian gold exploration company focused on the Gawler Craton in South Australia. The company is dedicated to discovering and developing high-value gold resources.

The project’s updated resource now totals 223,000 ounces of gold, contained within 9.56 million tonnes at a grade of 0.72 grams per tonne. This includes 81,200 ounces located in existing high-grade zones. Notably, the estimate excludes underground resources below 300 metres, which are currently being remodelled, as well as low-grade stockpiles and mill residuals present on-site.

The resource breakdown includes the main open pit with 69,600 ounces of gold (0.64Mt at 3.39g/t), the Challenger West open pit with 11,600 ounces (0.03Mt at 10.6g/t), a shallow portion of the main underground mine with 21,900 ounces (0.17Mt at 3.98g/t) and the Challenger South Southwest deposit with 12,200 ounces (0.40Mt at 0.95g/t). Two historical tailings facilities have also been accounted for, containing a combined 107,000 ounces.

Managing director Alexander Scanlon stated the company has identified several potential sources of economically viable mineralisation near the Central Gawler Mill. He said the sustained upward movement in gold prices allows the company to exercise the option of a shorter, lower-cost pathway to operations. Feasibility analyses will be completed this year to determine the preferred development pathway, with the objective of commencing ‘Stage 1’ operations before the end of next year.