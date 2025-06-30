Locate Technologies Raises $320,000 Through ATM Facility

Locate Technologies Limited (ASX:LOC), which operates Locate2u, a SaaS platform for last-mile delivery optimisation, and Zoom2u, an on-demand delivery marketplace, has announced it has successfully raised A$320,000 (inclusive of costs) through its At-the-Market (ATM) Facility Agreement with Novus Capital Limited. This follows a previous announcement on 29 May 2025, regarding the ATM facility. The funds were raised through the issue of 2,000,000 ordinary shares at an average issue price of A$0.16 per share, issued under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 (15% placement capacity).

According to the company, this share issue replenishes those previously issued to Novus as collateral under the ATM Facility. The capital raise brings the total amount raised under the ATM Facility to $875,680 at an average issue price of $0.144 per share.

Locate Technologies stated that the funds will be used in accordance with the Company’s Treasury Management Policy, further strengthening the Group’s balance sheet. Locate Technologies Ltd is a technology company focused on its two primary platforms: Locate2u, a SaaS platform for managing delivery and service fleets, and Zoom2u, a delivery marketplace platform operating in Australia.

The company’s management says it will continue to pursue growth in the Company’s two key businesses. Further details of developments in each business will be shared in the Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities report, which Locate Technologies will lodge with the ASX.