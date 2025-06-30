SenSen Networks Completes Major Contract, Forecasts Strong Revenue Growth

SenSen Networks Limited (ASX: SNS), an innovator in smart urban management solutions leading the way in AI technology with its pioneering Live Awareness AI Platform, has announced the successful delivery and customer acceptance of its initial order for vehicle-mounted mobile enforcement systems and software with Agence de mobilité durable de Montréal in Canada. The upfront revenue of approximately A$1.7 million linked to this contract will be recognised in Q4 FY25, with cash from this expected to be received in Q1 FY26. This achievement is a key driver of the company’s year-on-year revenue growth.

As a result of this successful delivery, SenSen now anticipates full-year revenue to fall within the range of A$14.6 million to A$15.3 million, subject to final audit. This represents a record full-year revenue result and more than 20% year-over-year growth. The company’s full year cash collections are expected to be in the range A$13.5 million to A$14.1 million, a new high for the company.

While cash relating to the Montreal system delivery is expected to be collected in Q1 FY26 rather than Q4 FY25 due to invoice timing and payment terms, SenSen CEO Dr. Subhash Challa commented on the company’s performance, stating, ‘This performance is a testament to our groundbreaking innovations and our proven ability to sell and deliver at scale globally.’