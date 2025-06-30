Havilah Resources Completes Drilling at Johnson Dam and Commences at Mingary Mine

Havilah Resources Limited (ASX: HAV) has announced the successful completion of a nine-hole reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at the Johnson Dam prospect, located near the Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt deposit. Havilah Resources is focused on discovering and developing copper, gold, cobalt and other commodities in South Australia. The company has submitted drilling samples for assay, with results expected to be released upon completion of laboratory analysis. The drilling program, comprising 1,485 metres, aimed to follow up on the hard rock uranium and multi-metal discovery made by Havilah in 2023. Geological logging indicates that the targeted prospective rock sequence was intersected in most drillholes.

Following the completion of drilling at Johnson Dam, Havilah has commenced an RC drilling program at the Mingary Mine prospect, approximately 60 km southeast. This program seeks to test extensions of encouraging copper-gold mineralisation previously intersected in earlier drilling. Notably, previous drilling encountered 30 metres of 0.64% copper and 0.43 g/t gold from 89 metres depth in drillhole MNRC002.

Previous drilling by Havilah and Minotaur has demonstrated continuity of copper-gold sulphide mineralisation over almost 1 km of strike in the vicinity of the Mingary Mine. The company believes there are good indications for extensions of the mineralised shear zone both to the north and south of earlier drilling, based on surface mapping and rock chip sampling.

Dr Chris Giles, Havilah’s Technical Director, commented on the Mingary Mine drilling, stating that it is a promising, outcropping copper-gold prospect with appreciable strike extent. He added that the company sees a good opportunity to delineate a shallow copper-gold resource that could add to the regional copper inventory and potentially be trucked to Mutooroo.