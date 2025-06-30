Western Mines Resumes Mulga Tank Drilling

Western Mines Group (ASX:WMG) has mobilised to its Mulga Tank Nickel-Cobalt-Copper-Platinum Group Metals Project in Western Australia to resume its phase four exploration drilling program. The program will incorporate both reverse circulation and diamond drilling. The aim is to both infill and extend the recent resource estimate, as well as to test high-impact targets at Mulga Tank. Western Mines Group is a mineral explorer focused on discovering gold and critical minerals in Western Australia. The company has a market capitalisation of $13.55 million.

Further drilling will follow up on results within drillhole MTRC046 and target the western margin of the Mulga Tank Complex. This decision follows a review of the basal architecture and mapping of high-grade and high-tenor massive sulphide globules. A downhole electromagnetic survey crew is scheduled to mobilise to site in the coming weeks to survey numerous phase three drillholes.

According to Managing Director Caedmon Marriott, it has been less than nine months since the completion of the third phase drilling. He noted that reverse circulation drilling has been effective at quickly and cheaply defining extensive disseminated nickel sulphide mineralisation. With a significant initial mineral resource now defined, the company is shifting focus towards testing for basal massive sulphide accumulations.